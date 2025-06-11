Wedmont Private Capital Has $318,000 Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

