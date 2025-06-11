Wedmont Private Capital Has $342,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $100,845,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE CCL opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

