Wedmont Private Capital Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $199,069.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,148.33. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,671 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,148. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. Raymond James increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $252.08 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.82 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 700.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

