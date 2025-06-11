Wedmont Private Capital Has $432,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

