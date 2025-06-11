Wedmont Private Capital Has $437,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE WST opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.