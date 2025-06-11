Wedmont Private Capital Has $444,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after acquiring an additional 429,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sysco by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

