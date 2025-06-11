Wedmont Private Capital Has $454,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of CSX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 117,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 45,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
