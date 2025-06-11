Wedmont Private Capital Has $539,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.