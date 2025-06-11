Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 825.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $302.46 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.30 and a 12 month high of $310.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. This trade represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

