Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DaVita were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after purchasing an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,326 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,697,000 after acquiring an additional 57,386 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 392,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $138.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.76 and a 1-year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

