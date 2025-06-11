Wedmont Private Capital Invests $358,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

TOST opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,332.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,458.40. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $12,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. The trade was a 58.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,563 shares of company stock worth $26,378,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

