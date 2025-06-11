Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,722 shares of company stock valued at $57,583,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $297.97 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $306.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,191.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.82 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.