Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 603 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NetApp were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NetApp by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 68,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $5,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,069,617,000 after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock worth $2,500,978. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

