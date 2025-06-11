Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 822 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Workday were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 81,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $17,448,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,111,395.96. This represents a 44.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,838 shares of company stock worth $61,738,776. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average of $252.78. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.