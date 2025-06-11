Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 92 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $221.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.28. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $236.02.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This trade represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

