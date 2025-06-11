Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Craig Hallum lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 87 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,280. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,969 shares of company stock valued at $29,909,594. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $762.66 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 197.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

