Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 241,048.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 361,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,278,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,584,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,097.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,261.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,303.08. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $706.86 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 190 shares of company stock valued at $242,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.