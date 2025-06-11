Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

