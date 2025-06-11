Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,911,000 after purchasing an additional 893,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,082,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,640,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54,931.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 474,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 285,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 281,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.