Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $150,444,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,235 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $623,318.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,991.68. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

