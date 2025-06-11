Wedmont Private Capital Sells 3,708 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,687,000 after purchasing an additional 201,747 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

