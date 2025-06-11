Wedmont Private Capital Sells 55 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ResMed were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ResMed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total transaction of $439,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,218 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,923.32. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.21, for a total value of $2,011,940.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,426,908.63. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.59 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.42 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.