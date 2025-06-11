Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Sempra were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 74,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Up 1.7%

SRE stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,453.04. This trade represents a 19.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.