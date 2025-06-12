1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLWS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 357,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 33,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $479,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,223,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,152,660.89. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,664. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 941,570 shares of company stock worth $4,896,081 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $324.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $331.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

