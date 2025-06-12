180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.44 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 3.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.