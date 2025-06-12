2,421 Shares in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth $88,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $88,147,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,775,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 7,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 348,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AXS opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $107.19.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Profile



AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

