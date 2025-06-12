2,718 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

