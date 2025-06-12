423 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 423 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,516,757. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $573.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $665.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6,371.10, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

