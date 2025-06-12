87,336 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,336 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NAK opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

