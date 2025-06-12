Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 19972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Acadian Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Acadian Asset Management from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 1,000.27% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadian Asset Management Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

