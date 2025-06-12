Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) versus Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Financial Contrast

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) and Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pharming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Acrivon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Pharming Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Pharming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acrivon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.39 million ($2.22) -0.57 Pharming Group $320.71 million 2.45 -$10.55 million ($0.20) -57.83

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Acrivon Therapeutics. Pharming Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acrivon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acrivon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acrivon Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acrivon Therapeutics N/A -47.95% -43.73% Pharming Group -6.09% -7.65% -3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Acrivon Therapeutics and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acrivon Therapeutics 0 1 8 1 3.00 Pharming Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1,294.83%. Pharming Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.40%. Given Acrivon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acrivon Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Summary

Acrivon Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates. Its lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2, which is in Phase II clinical trial across various tumor types, including platinum-resistant ovarian, endometrial, and bladder cancer. The company is also developing its preclinical stage pipeline programs targeting critical nodes in the DNA damage response, or DDR, pathways; and ACR-2316, a dual WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

