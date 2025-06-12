AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its stake in AerCap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap stock opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

