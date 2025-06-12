Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AGI opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,694,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,950,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after buying an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

