Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.1%

AMR opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $334.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

