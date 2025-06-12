American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:AII) Quiet Period To End on June 17th

American Integrity Insurance Group’s (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 17th. American Integrity Insurance Group had issued 6,875,000 shares in its public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During American Integrity Insurance Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AII shares. Citigroup started coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

American Integrity Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of AII opened at $16.15 on Thursday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $292.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $290.13. The business had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.89 million.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

