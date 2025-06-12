Analysts Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agenus from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Agenus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Agenus Price Performance

Agenus stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 3,080.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 441,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 427,604 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

