Analysts Set Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
NEXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEXN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International
Nexxen International Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $667.15 million, a P/E ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 1.82. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $21.88.
Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Nexxen International Company Profile
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Is Consumer Discretionary a Dead End? These 3 Stocks Say No
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why a Trump-Musk Feud Could Mean Big Wins for AST SpaceMobile
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Nintendo Stock Near Highs—Will the Switch 2 Keep the Rally Alive?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.