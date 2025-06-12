Analysts Set Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

NEXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nexxen International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Nexxen International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Nexxen International Stock Up 0.2%

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXN. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Nexxen International by 2,490.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 3,492,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 315,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 262,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 643,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 158,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $667.15 million, a P/E ratio of 263.00 and a beta of 1.82. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Nexxen International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

