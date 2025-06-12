Analysts Set Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Target Price at $1.33

Shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.33.

Several research firms recently commented on OPT. HC Wainwright lowered Opthea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Opthea in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Opthea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Opthea from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Opthea Trading Up 7.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

Opthea stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Opthea has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Opthea by 78.6% in the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 5,193,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

