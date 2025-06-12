Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.20

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.
Shares of UGP opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.51.
Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.
