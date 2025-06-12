Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Price Target at $3.20

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.51.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

