Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $27.50

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE:UNFI opened at $22.10 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
