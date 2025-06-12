Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Target Price at $27.50

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,886,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,842,000 after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after buying an additional 415,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United Natural Foods by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 915,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,171,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $22.10 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

