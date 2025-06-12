Analyzing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Viper Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Viper Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viper Energy 0 0 13 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Viper Energy has a consensus target price of $56.85, suggesting a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Viper Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy $899.75 million 13.43 $200.09 million $3.80 11.02

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy 24.65% 6.72% 4.98%

Summary

Viper Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

