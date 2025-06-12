Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alvin R. Albe, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,765 shares of company stock valued at $285,267 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

FINS stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

