Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by D. Boral Capital in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 193.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anixa Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,286.25. This trade represents a 1.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

