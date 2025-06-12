Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $20,034,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $138.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

