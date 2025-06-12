ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $129.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.