Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4%

ACGL opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

