argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $720.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities set a $699.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.18.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $574.96 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $376.59 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $586.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -653.36 and a beta of 0.39.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of argenx by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of argenx by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

