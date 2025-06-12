ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ASML were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $906.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.1%

ASML opened at $784.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $703.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.24.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.