Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.24% from the company’s current price.

AUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 99.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

