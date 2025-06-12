BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” Rating

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 28th.

BAESY opened at $100.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $109.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 55,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 19.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 10,259.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

